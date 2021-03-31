Attorney General concerned at plan to expand countries on quarantine list

The Attorney General is understood to have expressed significant concern about the plan to extend mandatory hotel quarantine to 43 additional countries, including the US, France and Germany.

The reservations are understood to be based in large part on Ireland’s obligations under EU law to ensure the free movement of people and also that on the State’s powers to detain people.

There are also political concerns that adding so many countries will put the new mandatory hotel quarantine system under considerable strain, with the current capacity of 2,500 places unable to meet the number of incoming passengers required to undergo the 12-day obligatory hotel stay.

The Government is now looking to see if it can put in place alternative arrangements for incoming passengers from some of that proposed list of 43 countries.

The Travel Expert Advisory Group has called for a further 43 countries to be added to the list of high-risk countries subject to quarantine measures on arrival into the State.

The list is politically and legally fraught as it includes 17 EU countries, complicating freedom of movement, and the Isle of Man, which is part of the Common Travel Area covering Ireland and the UK.

The proposal has prompted a significant row between the Department of Health and the Department of Foreign Affairs, with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney understood to have reservations about the idea, particularly about imposing mandatory hotel quarantine on citizens from 17 EU States.

The proposal from the Department of Health has also raised serious concerns in other departments, including Enterprise and Employment, and Finance.

It may also prompt objections from Brussels, with Ireland the only EU country to opt to controlling inward movement from other member states.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said this morning the Government was looking whether the State has the capacity in place “to bring a very large number of additional people into a mandatory hotel quarantine centre setting.

“We have to look at that advice. If we believe we can’ bring a large amount of people into that setting, we will look at alternative ways of doing that safely,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said Mr Coveney and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly were jointly considering the matter and its impact, and what can be safely implemented.

It is understood some Government departments were unhappy that the list of new countries was circulated publicly before the Department of Foreign Affairs or the rest of Government had an opportunity to consider it.

“That consideration is underway,” said a source. “It is early days. There are logistical issues, issues of proportionality and is it actually needed? There are, of course, diplomatic issues too”.

The proposal was made by public health experts in the Travel Advisory Expert Group.

There are already 33 countries on the “category two” list, from which travellers must quarantine for 12 nights on arrival in Ireland. Austria is currently the only EU country on the list, but the proposal is to extend it to 17 additional EU countries.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly is required to consult Mr Coveney on any extension of the list, though has himself the power to decide.

As well as any legal barriers, sources believe that the extension would require a major expansion of the existing available capacity for mandatory hotel quarantine.

Italy and Germany have recently announced tightening of rules on inward travel, including from EU countries, but Ireland would be the first country to require a mandatory hotel quarantine from most other EU states.

Quarantining is seen as a tool to control movement from countries where virus numbers are high and also to limit the arrival of new variants. Concerns in Cabinet are based in part on the difficulty of unwinding the scheme as more and more people are vaccinated across Europe and the US.

Business group Ibec noted with “great concern” the proposed extension of the mandatory quarantine measures to cover more countries, which it said could harm Ireland’s reputation as an open economy.

The group urged the Government “to fully consider all of the economic, business, social and reputational implications of such a decision”.