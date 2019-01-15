Young woman dies in Cahir car crash

A young woman has died after the car she was driving hit a tree near the town of Cahir on Tuesday morning.

The single vehicle crash occured on the N24 at Ballydrehid, Cahir, at about 8.30am.

The 19-year-old driver was fatally injured and her body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The road was currently closed and local diversions put in place while Garda forensic collision investigators examined the site.

Gardaí­are appealing for any witnesses who may have travelled the road or can assist them to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 — 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.