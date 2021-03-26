Weather set to ‘go downhill’ as squally rain and wind forecast

Recent spring-like conditions involving heartening sunshine are set to fade away over coming days as the country reverts to grey skies, wind and rain.

After heavy showers and wind on Friday night, Saturday will arrive largely dry with just isolated showers and sunny spells to start.

However, cloud will build from the west through the morning, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle to most areas through the afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said polar air sweeping in on Friday brought with it wintry showers and some frost overnight.

Saturday will start “relatively bright, with some sunshine”, Mr Martin said, but this will soon “go downhill” with rain pushing in from the Atlantic. Clouds will build from the West, with some gales hitting Atlantic counties.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will punctuate the afternoon and evening, turning heavy on occasions. Highest temperatures will reach between 8 and 11 degrees in moderate and fresh winds.

“It looks like the rain will stay with us on Saturday night and really into Sunday,” Mr Martin said. Rain will be heaviest in the West but spread from there across the country.

Leinster and the south-east will reap the best of the frugal sunshine. Temperatures could hit between 12 and 14 degrees on Sunday, possibly reaching 15 degrees in Dublin.

Next week will bring more of the same damp and drizzle, particularly in northern and western areas, but Met Éireann says current indications suggest mid-week will turn drier but much cooler.

Met Éireann has issued two marine status yellow warnings. The first is for westerly winds reaching gale force Friday evening on Irish coastal waters from Loop Head to Erris Head to Malin Head and also on the Irish Sea.

The second warning is a small craft warning for westerly winds reaching force 6 or higher on Friday night on Irish coasts from Malin Head to Wicklow Head to Loop Head.