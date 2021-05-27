Volunteer divers find car in water off pier in Crosshaven

Volunteer divers have found the remains of a car in waters off the pier in Crosshaven, Co Cork, which may be linked to a 23-year-old man who disappeared without trace nearly 20 years ago.

The discovery of the car hidden by silt and mud was made on Wednesday by members of Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery Group, who were using sonar technology during a training exercise on a rib.

It is believed the car may have belonged to a local man who went missing in 2004. A search was conducted after he went missing in the early hours of May 1st, 2004, but nothing was then found.

His family have now been alerted by gardaí, and some were on the pier on Wednesday evening. The car is in very poor condition. Garda divers have travelled to Crosshaven to help retrieve it, but recovery could take time because of its brittle nature.

Chris O’Donoghue, of the Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery Group, said they had gone out in a rib with Starfish sonar in operation when the unexpected discovery occurred.

He said the group have long had the missing man in their thoughts, and had previously conducted searches for him in a bid to bring his remains back to his family for a proper burial. Gardaí were immediately alerted.

“We had planned to search the sea around Crosshaven but found the car close to the pier. Mud, sand and silt moves with the sea movements, and we were lucky in our search,” he told reporters.