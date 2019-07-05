US embassy warns citizens against attending Longitude festival

The US state department and the US embassy in Dublin has advised American citizens against attending the Longitude music festival this weekend.

The festival takes place from July 5th to 7th in Marlay Park and features the headliners Ski Mask the Slump God, Cardi B and Stormzy.

Friday’s headliner Ski Mask The Slump God replaces A$AP Rocky following his arrest and detention in Sweden over an alleged assault.

The US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs tweeted in advance of the festival: “#Dublin #Ireland: Reports indicate a potential for violence at the Longitude Festival taking place from July 5-7 in Marlay Park. Police have increased event security and are monitoring the situation. Be aware of your surroundings and exercise caution if in the area.”

The US embassy elaborated on the warning advising US citizens that “local police are aware of the threat and will conduct comprehensive bag and person searches. The police have increased event security and are monitoring the situation.”

The embassy advised US citizens to avoid Marlay Park and the areas surrounding the park, exercise caution if in the vicinity and monitor local media for updates.

It also advised citizens to keep a low profile and “notify friends and family of your safety”.

MCD promoter Denis Desmond said he had “no idea” why the US authorities had gone to such lengths to advise its citizens against attending the festival.

“Contact the US embassy and ask them. There are 35,000 people here having a good time and there are no issues whatsoever. Gardaí posting photographs of same.”

A statement from An Garda Síochána said the force “does not comment on statements made by third parties”.

However, it added that no incidents have been reported to date and the festival is “policed appropriately following normal security risk assessment”.