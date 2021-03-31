‘Unacceptable’ changes to vaccine rollout should be reversed, teachers’ union says

The Government’s planned change to the Covid-19 vaccination schedule is unacceptable and needs to be reversed, second-level teachers have maintained.

Speaking on Wednesday the general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), Kieran Christie, said he expected that an alliance of unions in education and potentially elsewhere in the frontline public service would come together to try have the policy on the vaccination rollout overturned.

The Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to change the National Vaccination Programme to an age-based system, once those aged 70 years and older, people considered vulnerable and those with underlying conditions are immunised. The original programme involved 15 cohorts of people based on age and profession, with people essential to education included in cohort 11.

Mr Christie said teachers were enormously dismayed and angry at the Government’s revised plan for vaccinations. He maintained this represented a breach of faith.

However, he said that the union was “not in any sense considering putting any threat at this point in time over the reopening of schools”.

Mr Christie said the ASTI would be asking Minister for Education Norma Foley whether she supported the revised vaccination schedule “in the context of assurances that had been given to teachers”.

He said the ASTI had been promised that teachers would be in the first 30 per cent of the population to be vaccinated, but that was not going to happen for the vast majority of members now.

No warning

Mr Christie said the Government’s move on Tuesday had come without warning. He said it represented a “psychological blow to the teaching profession” and it undermined the refrain from various Ministers about how valuable it was to get schools back up and running.

Mr Christie said the ASTI questioned the science that the Government argued underpinned the proposed changes to the vaccination schedule.

He said the science had not changed since the original vaccination schedule had been drawn up. He questioned how the original schedule, which had been presented as a good idea at the time, had become a bad idea overnight.

Mr Christie said the union at a planned meeting with the Department of Education would also seek to explore the phraseology set out in category nine of the Government’s revised vaccination schedule which suggested that people working in crowded settings would be prioritised.

Mr Christie was speaking at a briefing ahead of the union’s annual conference which begins next Tuesday.

The union’s deputy general secretary Diarmaid de Paor said given the additional workload for senior school leaders over the last year or so, a number could now seek to retire early with their work life shortening by four or five years.