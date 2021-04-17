Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Co Monaghan and Co Meath

Two motorcyclists have died in two separate crashes in Co Monaghan and Co Meath on Saturday.

A man in his 40s died after his motorcycle hit a roundabout in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which occurred at about 5.10pm on the N2 near Tullyvin.

Meanwhile a man in his 30s has died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Athboy, Co Meath. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which occured at about 6pm on the N51 at Caucestown. The driver and passenger of the car were treated by paramedics.

Anyone with any information on the incidents is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820 or Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.