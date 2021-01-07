Two men remanded on bail over €60,000 cannabis seizure in Cork

Two men have been remanded on bail after they were charged in connection with a €60,000 drugs seizure in Cork city earlier this week.

Zain Al Haidri (28) of Noonan Road, the Lough in Cork and Conor Casey (24) of Mount St Joseph’s, Baker’s Road, Gurranebraher, Cork were brought before Cork District Court on Thursday and each charged with two offences.

Mr Al Haidri and Mr Casey were both charged with possession of three kilos of cannabis herb and possession of three kilos of cannabis herb for sale or supply at the Amber Filling Station Bandon Road in Cork on January 5th.

Det Garda John Sheedy of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Al Haidri and said he made no reply to the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Det Garda Robert Kennedy, also of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Casey and said he also made no reply to the charges.

Det Garda Sheedy told the court the drugs were found in the boot of a car and amounted to three kilos of cannabis herb with a value of €20,000 per kilo, or €60,000 in total.

Judge Olann Kelleher heard gardaí had no objection to either man getting bail and Mr Al Haidri’s solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin and Mr Casey’s solicitor, Graham Hyde both said their clients were happy to abide by the bail terms

Judge Kelleher remanded both accused on bail with conditions, including signing on three times a week at their local Garda station, to appear again at Cork District Court on March 18th for the DPP’s directions in the matter.