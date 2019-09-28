Two men die in road collisions in Cork and Cavan

Two men including a pedestrian and a driver, have died in separate collisions on the roads.

A 24-year-old man died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a truck in Co Cork early on Saturday.

Gardaí at Ballinhassig are investigating the crash which occured at Ballyhooleen at about 1am.

The driver of the car, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver and female passenger of the truck were taken to Cork University Hospital but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The scene was preserved and garda forensic collision investigators were requested to examine the crash site. Local traffic diversions were put in place.

Gardaí­ at Bandon have appealed for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any drivers who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

They have asked anyone with information to contact Bandon Garda station on 023-8852200, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile a man in his 50s died after he was struck by a bus in the Virginia area of Co Cavan on Friday night.

Gardaí are investigating the collision which occurred on the N3 at Lisgrey at approximately 10.15pm.

The scene is being examined by garda collision forensic examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Virginia station on 049-8547002 , the garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.