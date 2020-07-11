Two men charged in relation to Cork’s largest ever heroin seizure

Two men have been remanded on bail after they were charged in connection with the largest ever heroin seizure in Cork where gardaí found three kilos of the drug with a street value of €425,000.

Derek Keenan (42) and Anthony Cuthbert (57) were brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court today following the drug seizure on Thursday night by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad.

Mr Keenan of Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny was charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply at Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny on July 9th.

Mr Cuthbert from St Finbarr’s Road, Greenmount was also charged with the same two offences of possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply at the same place on the same date.

Det Garda Michael Walsh and Det Garda Pat O’Sullivan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to both accused at the special sitting at the Anglesea Street Courthouse in Cork.

Insp Pat Murphy said gardaí had no objection to both accused being granted bail once they complied with a number of conditions including ones regarding residency and signing on.

He said gardaí would require Mr Keenan to reside at his stated address in Knocknaheeny, keep a 9pm to 6am curfew there and sign on daily at Gurranebraher Garda Station.

And he said gardaí would require Mr Cuthbert to reside at his stated address in Greenmount, keep a 9pm to 6am curfew there and sign on daily at the Bridewell Garda Station.

He also said gardaí were seeking both men to surrender their passports and not apply for any travel documents and provide gardaí with mobile phone numbers and be contactable 24 hours a day.

Solicitor for Mr Keenan, Diarmuid Kelleher confirmed his client was willing to abide by the bail terms sought by gardaí and solicitor Joe Cuddigan for Mr Cuthbert also confirmed the same for his client.

Judge Con O’Leary granted the state application for a eight week adjournment and he remanded both accused on bail to appear again at Cork District Court on September 9th for the DPP’s directions.