Traffic delays in Dublin as O’Connell St closed off

Dublin commuters are experiencing traffic delays on Tuesday morning due to a fatal stabbing on O’Connell Street overnight. Bus and Luas services are being diverted from the area.

There are no crosscity Luas services running between the St Stephen’s Green and Dominic stops. Red Line services are running as normal.

Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann services are being diverted away from O’Connell street. Northbound buses are turning on to Eden Quay from Westmoreland Street and travelling up Gardiner Street.

Southbound buses are using Parnell Square and East Gardiner Street with routes operating as normal from D’Olier Street.

AA Roadwatch said traffic is very heavy on Gardiner Street, from Mountjoy Square to Beresford Place. There are also delays between Fairview and Connolly Station, along the North Circular Road and along Dorset Street.

Traffic approaching O’Connell Street from the North Quays has backed up to Wolfe Tone Quay.

A man was stabbed on O’Connell Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The fatal assault happened at about 1.40am near the former Carlton Cinema on the northern end of the street.

The wounded man was taken to the Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. A man has been arrested in relation to the incident.