Time to be hopeful and start planning our summer, says Holohan

With more than 30 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose of Covid-19 vaccine it is time to feel hopeful and to start “planning our summer,” according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of Covid-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms – self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them.

“By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”

The latest HSE figures show as of Wednesday evening, 1.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered. Of these 1.23 million people received a first jab (32.56 per cent of the population over the age of 16).

Of those 466,000 (12.3 per cent) or one-in-eight of the adult population have been fully vaccinated with 42,000 vaccines administered on Wednesday.

A further eight deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Three of the deaths occurred this month, two in March, and three in February or earlier.

This brings to 4,921 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 393 confirmed cases of the disease.

Of the new cases, 173 were in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal and 15 in Meath, with the remaining 103 cases spread across 20 other counties.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 130 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Donegal has the highest county incidence, followed by Kildare. Kerry has the lowest incidence.

The median age of cases was 28 years and 79 per cent were under 45.

On Thursday morning, 131 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 36 were in ICU. There were 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the HSE has began the rollout of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, with 700 doses distributed to homeless services operating in Dublin city centre.

The HSE began inviting 57 year olds to register for the vaccine on Thursday. About 104,000 people aged over 50 have registered to date.

Real-life data from Israel shows that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is as effective at a population level as it is in tests. It shows that a two-shot dose is 95 per cent effective against infection, hospitalisation and death from Covid-19 in Israel. Meanwhile, a single shot gave 58 per cent protection against infection, 76 per cent against hospitalisation and 77 per cent against death.

The authors of the report, which is published in the Lancet journal, stressed the importance of people getting a second dose if one is recommended.

Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed to vaccinate all the Irish Olympian and Paralympic athletes and support teams. The Olympic Federation of Ireland has said the development is “extremely welcome given the very high levels of anxiety that a lack of vaccination was causing among the team”.

The federation said the vaccine offer “alleviates the major duty of care” which might arise if unvaccinated Irish athletes were sent into the Olympic villages to mingle with other athletes.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,655,866 vaccinations have been administered, of which 1,201,373 were first doses and 454,493 were second doses. There were 33,996 vaccines administered on Tuesday, the latest figures that are available show.

This means that almost 31 per cent of the population over the age of 16 have received a first dose and 11.6 per cent have received both jabs.

Walk-in centres

Two additional walk-in testing centres for people with no symptoms of Covid-19 are to open in Co Donegal, according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The first will be located on the grounds of the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy and will operate from Saturday until Monday between 11am and 7pm.

The second will run from Tuesday to Thursday next week between 11am and 7pm at the GAA club car park in Carndonagh.

The pop-up centres do not require an appointment and are aimed at detecting asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the community.

HSE national lead for test and trace, Niamh O’Beirne, has said more than 60,000 people have availed of a free Covid-19 test in the country’s pop-up testing centres, with 1,960 positive cases being detected. Sixteen pop-up centres are open at present.

She said the “vast majority” of those who come forward for testing are aged between 20 and 45 and their positivity is much higher than people over 65. Positivity rates in people under 45 who turn up for testing is 5 per cent; for those aged over 65, it is just 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Lidl has announced it will be the first supermarket nationwide to sell antigen tests in store. One pack of five testing kits will cost €24.99, and these will be available in 168 stores across the Republic from May 7th. There will be a limit of five packs per customer.

Lidl Ireland chief executive, JP Scally, said: “It is our hope that by offering these tests, they will add an extra level of reassurance to our customers as they follow that advice.”