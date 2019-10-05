Ticketholder in Dublin wins €2.5m in EuroMillions draw

A ticketholder in Dublin has woken up €2.5 million richer after matching five numbers and one lucky star in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw.

The winner fell just one number short of scooping the €190 million jackpot which would have been one of the biggest every lottery jackpot prizes in European history.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 6, 9, 35, 41, 44 and the two lucky stars were 6 and 9.

The National Lottery is appealing to players to check their tickets, particularly in Dublin.

The current EuroMillions jackpot has been rolling since Tuesday, July 23rd and for the first time in the history of the game, the jackpot will have hit the €190m jackpot cap after five draws.

This means that if there is no winner of the €190m jackpot this Tuesday the full value of the jackpot will be shared at the next prize tier at which there are winners.

“We are encouraging all of our players in Dublin to check their tickets carefully and if you do happen to be this lucky ticketholder please do keep the ticket safe, sign the back of it and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize in the National Lottery Winner’s Room,” a spokesman for the National Lottery said.