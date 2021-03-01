Three firearms and drugs worth €115,000 seized in west Dublin

Gardaí have seized three firearms and an estimated €115,00 worth of drugs during searches in west Dublin.

Gardaí on patrol in the Clondalkin area at around 3.30pm on Monday seized two vehicles under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

The firearms and drugs, consisting of suspected cocaine, heroin and tablets, were discovered inside the vehicles.

Superintendent Paul Dolan, of Lucan Garda Station, described the seizure as “significant” and thanked the public for assisting An Garda Síochána in tackling criminality in the community.

The weapons and suspected drugs will be sent on for further analysis. No arrests have yet been made, but investigations are ongoing.