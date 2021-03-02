Three-bed house and car being raffled to raise funds for camogie club

A raffle for a new three-bed house and car has been launched by a camogie club in Co Galway in order to buy and develop their own training grounds and facilities.

Athenry Camogie Club is raffling the new home in The Willows in Raheen, Athenry, said to be worth around €285,000 as well as a new Audi A4 S-Line car.

Tickets are €100 with the draw taking place in December. The competition is limited to 12,000 entries while a €1,000 draw will also take place every month from March until November for ticket holders.

Galway and Athenry camogie player Therese Maher said “I can’t think of a better way to promote and support the women in our club, to provide a facility to cater for the growing numbers playing our game and build for the future.

At the launch of the win a house and car draw in Athenry were Therese Maher and Galway hurler and Audi ambassador Joe Canning. Photograph: XPOSURE

“Commitment and dedication is central to our club and the club is ready to work hard and make this dream a reality,” she said. “All we need now is your support.”

Tickets can be bought on www.winahouseandcar.ie.