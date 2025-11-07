Refuge being refurbished rather than converted into asylum seeker accommodation, charity says

The operator of a Dublin domestic abuse refuge has said it being refurbished rather than converted into accommodation for International Protection applicants.

Sonas, a domestic violence charity, said women and children who were being accommodated in the refuge have been moved while the work is carried out and the building will continue to serve as a refuge when it is completed.

It follows concerns that the property in Clondalkin could be targeted by anti-immigrant agitators after a video of contractors carrying out works at the site was widely shared online.

In the video, it was claimed that “the women have been thrown out” and “they are putting mass immigrant IP centres in”.

A voice on the video said: “They won’t be putting any immigrants into Clondalkin where there’s young kids, I don’t give a f*** if I have to do prison time.”

An Garda Síochána has been contacted about the matter due to concerns the refuge could be vulnerable to vandalism or an attack.

“Sonas is aware of a video circulating on social media with respect to one of its Domestic Violence Refuge sites in Clondalkin on which works are currently being carried out,” the charity said in a statement.

“This site is currently being refurbished for the purposes of expanding and improving Domestic Violence Refuge provision in the locality. The site, once works are complete, will continue to be used for the purpose of Domestic Violence refuge, and solely for that purpose.”

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment about the matter.

Meanwhile, the department has said it will not be publishing the names of International Protection accommodation centres which have had their contracts ended, including centres whose contracts are cancelled due to poor standards.

The department said it has cancelled 21 such contracts this year and that “reasons for termination vary but can include noncompliance with contractual terms or with regulatory requirements such as building and fire regulations or planning matters”.

When asked for a list of centres that have had their contracts cancelled, the department said “for reasons of commercial sensitivity we do not provide the names of centres where contracts have been terminated”.

Asked how the name of a centre might be “commercially sensitive”, it said: “We do not provide the names of centres where contracts have been terminated.”