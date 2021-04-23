Temperatures set to rise to 20 degrees as weekend forecast dry and bright

Temperatures could rise to 20 degrees on Saturday with mostly dry and sunny spells forecast for the coming days.

The good weather comes as further restrictions are due to be lifted on Monday, with non-contact sporting activities such as golf and tennis set to resume under current Government plans.

Training sessions in other sports will be allowed in pods of 15 for those aged under 18 and zoos, wildlife parks and heritage sites will be able to reopen.

Friday will be dry and bright with spells of hazy sunshine. Conditions will be mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 18 degrees, with slightly cooler temperatures along eastern and southern coasts owing to onshore breezes.

East to southeast breezes will be mostly moderate in strength though stronger at times along Munster coasts.

Friday night will be dry with long clear spells and light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures will be between 0 to 5 degrees generally, with coolest conditions inland and “perhaps a touch of frost in places”, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster said Saturday will be a “pleasant and sunny day”, with highest temperatures to range from 13 to 19 or 20 degrees.

Saturday night will be dry and mostly clear in just light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures will be between 2 and 6 degrees, with coolest conditions across Ulster.

Sunday will be another dry and mostly sunny day. Highest temperatures will be between 11 to 18 degrees, in moderate easterly breezes. It will be mildest once again in the west and coolest along eastern and southern coastal counties with onshore breezes moving inland here.

Temperatures will drop to between 1 and 4 degrees overnight.

Good sunny spells are expected on Monday, however cloud will build in places. Met Éireann said it will be a mild day countrywide with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees.

Tuesday will be a cloudier day with light outbreaks of rain and moderate northerly breezes with highest temperatures between 11 to 14 degrees.