Summer has been cancelled? Well, not really - check out the forecast

The announcement that mass gatherings would be cancelled until September prompted some to declare that summer had effectively been cancelled. Nobody told the weather forecasters.

While many are finding it tough to lift their mood at the moment, some have noted that at least the weather has been kind to us over the last month or so. And things are expected to get even better this week.

Temperatures are set to rise to 21 degrees on Thursday with clear, sunny spells forecast for the coming days. Wednesday will be a dry day with spells of hazy sunshine and light easterly breezes. Cloudier intervals will occur too with highest temperatures between 15 and 19 degrees.

Not bad for April even if a walk around the garden is more likely than a trip to the beach during the current coronavirus restrictions.

Thursday will be very mild with highest temperatures ranging between 15 and 21 degrees. It will be another dry day with bright spells, though it will be cooler along parts of the east coast.

There will be some patches of mist on Thursday night with lowest temperatures between 3 and 7 degrees, in light easterly or variable breezes.

Friday is set to be dry and sunny with local sea breezes. It is expected to be another very mild day with highest temperatures ranging between 16 and 20 degrees, with warmest conditions inland.

Met Éireann said some scattered showers will move up from the south on Saturday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells during the day.

Highest temperatures will be between 14 and 19 degrees with spells of rain breaking out on Saturday night.

Showery spells of rain will continue on Sunday with occasional sunny spells and highest temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 degrees.