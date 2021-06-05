Strong Garda force in Dublin city on Saturday evening as crowds build

A strong Garda presence was evident in Dublin centre city early on Saturday evening as crowds of young people gathered in various locations.

Temple Bar Square was particularly busy with hundreds of young revellers drinking cans. Two young men climbed the walls of buildings in the square while onlookers cheered. Glass bottles were hurled at Garda vehicles as they arrived to disperse hundreds of young drinkers.

Many officers were stationed at the entrances to St Stephen’s Green, restricting access to people carrying alcohol.

The park’s bandstand was cordoned off, but a large group of youths dancing and chanting nearby were moved on by gardaí shortly after 6pm.

South William Street was quiet in the early evening compared to Friday night, but later a large number of young people gathered on the street.

There was, however, a Saturday night atmosphere throughout the city centre among people young and old. Groups clustered around connecting routes to George’s Street listening to music.

Ramped-up rubbish collection in Dublin city centre on Saturday evening in response to increased numbers of young people in the city at the weekend.

The areas immediately outside pubs and bars serving takeaway drinks appeared to be more controlled environments.

The Garda operation comes after public order incidents in the city centre last night where 14 people were arrested after bottles were thrown at gardaí.