Stephen Donnelly ‘privileged’ to receive coronavirus vaccine

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said he feels “privileged” to receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday morning.

Mr Donnelly (45) praised volunteers and workers at his local vaccination centre in Greystones, Co Wicklow, noting the smooth running of the facility is thanks to a “real community effort”.

Posting a video on social media from outside the centre, he said: “I have just received my first vaccine dose. Very very excited about that. I was very brave – no lollipops though.”

He encouraged anyone who would like to help out at the centre to contact Volunteer Wicklow.

From Saturday people aged 41 and over were eligible to register for the vaccine via the HSE’s online portal. Mr Donnelly announced that the three millionth vaccine dose will be administered in Ireland this weekend.