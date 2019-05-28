Some Heuston services back in operation following signal fault

Some Irish Rail services have resumed this morning following a major signal fault.

The 5:50am Cork to Heuston, 5:30am Limerick to Heuston and 6:15am Cork to Heuston and 5:40am Portlaoise to Heuston services are back moving. These services are being operated through a manual signalling system.

All other services are still suspended.

In an earlier tweet, the company warned of disruption to all services in and out of Heuston, including Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock trains and Portlaoise Commuter services.

However, DART, Commuter and Intercity services into and out of Connolly are not impacted except for the Phoenix Park tunnel service.

Irish Rail admitted that there are “thousands and thousands” of commuters affected by this morning’s signal failure at Heuston Station.

People already on trains heading to Heuston have not been given a clear indication of when the issue will be resolved. They have also been told that Irish Rail would not be providing bus services . One passenger tweeted his frustration at Irish Rail’s response to how long the it would take before the signal fault was fixed. “That could be considered as a smart answer. Considering I’ve been delayed almost an hour already and paid for a service to Dublin.”

Irish rail video A busy Heuston Train Station this morning as all Rail Services are suspended due to a Major Signaling Fault pic.twitter.com/5oAMmPiKf9 — Micheal Mac Suibhne (@MicMacSuibh) May 28, 2019

Another passenger tweeted, “they’d rather make us sit out in the cold and wait with no timeline,” after Irish Rail said they would not be providing bus services because “because this is impacting on all services and it is the morning peak, we would not be be able to source enough buses”.

‘Thousands and thousands’

Spokesperson Jane Cregan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the volume of passengers impacted would make it impossible to provide a substitute bus service as is normal practice.

“Thousands and thousands are impacted, there wouldn’t be a sufficient number of buses in the country to transport those passengers.”

Ms Cregan acknowledged that some passengers are effectively stranded on trains that had already left their stations of origin, but the majority had not yet left the stations.

“We are advising them to seek alternative transport. Because the signal system is down we can’t do anything.”

The “major signal fault” means that no trains are coming into or out of Dublin’s Heuston Station.

“At present we’re working to rectify the fault.”

She explained that a number of services had commenced before the fault was detected so the early morning train from Cork to Dublin is stranded in Charleville while the Waterford train is in Kilkenny.

“In reality there’s nothing moving. We’re not in a position to provide bus services because of the numbers.”

Irish Rail are advising all customers who have not yet arrived at a station to seek alternative transport as there are no services moving into and out of Heuston.

People intending to travel with Irish Rail are being asked to monitor Irish Rail’s social media accounts for updates.

More to follow