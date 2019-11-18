Sligo murder trial: Keith Brady guilty of murder

A drug user has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed a talented musician to death and then ordered heroin while his victim’s body lay on the floor.

Keith Brady (32) of Cartron Estate, Sligo, had denied murdering Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan on August 2nd or 3rd, 2015, at Mr Kivlehan’s home at New Apartments, Holborn Street, Sligo.

His plea of guilty of manslaughter was rejected by the Director of Public Prosecutions. It took a jury of just one hour and 25 minutes to find him guilty of murder. It was Brady’s third time on trial for the same offence. Previously a jury could not agree on a verdict and a second trial collapsed after an RTÉ Prime Time programme that the trial judge said was likely to have influenced the jury.

More to follow