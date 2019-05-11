Shay Garvey appointed as non-executive director to Irish Times board

Shay Garvey has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of The Irish Times DAC.

Mr Garvey is a co-founder of Frontline Ventures, an early stage technology investor in Ireland and the UK. Since the early 90s he has worked in the start-up community in Ireland, initially as an entrepreneur and more recently as an investor. He spent the early part of his career working in American corporates (Exxon, Corning, McKinsey) across the US, France and UK. He currently chairs the Science Gallery at Trinity College Dublin and is also chair of the Social Reform Fund in Ireland, Genio.

Mr Garvey is a graduate of University College Dublin, the University of New Brunswick and the Harvard Business School.

The Irish Times DAC also announces the retirement later this month of Brian Caulfield as a non-executive director.