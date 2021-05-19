Share your story: Will the Government housing plan help you?

The growing list of housing estates swept up by so-called cuckoo funds has increased the frustration of people who say they are locked out from the property market.

The Government is moving to clamp down on the bulk-buying of new homes with an increased stamp duty of 10 per cent on certain multiple house purchases.

But apartments will be exempt from the higher stamp duty rate, leading to much criticism from Opposition parties. Purchases by local authorities and approved housing bodies will also be exempt.

