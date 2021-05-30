Renewed Garda appeal over Lithuanian woman missing for three years

Gardaí are renewing their information appeal over Giedre Raguckaite, a Lithuanian woman living in the Dundalk area of Co Louth who went missing three years ago.

Ms Raguckaite, who was 29 at the time of her disappearance, arrived in Ireland in early March 2018 and lived in Drogheda.

She then moved to College Heights in Hoey’s Lane in Dundalk at the end of April 2018. She moved out of that accommodation on Thursday, May 24th, 2018.

Between May 24th and 29th, 2018, there were two sightings of her in the Dundalk area.

On Tuesday evening, May 29th, 2018, she contacted a friend, and at about 6.30pm she called her father in Lithuania. She explained she had been in a hotel or licensed premises that day for dinner and was socialising.

The location of this premises is unknown, but it is believed she was in the Dundalk area until approximately 8pm.

Ms Raguckaite was last seen on the night of Tuesday, May 29th, 2018, at 11pm, and she was being assisted into a house in Laytown, Co Meath, by two men. It is understood she was intoxicated.

It is believed she left that house with the men at about 1.45am on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018. There have been no sightings or contact with Ms Raguckaite since.

On the third anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who saw her socialising on the night of Tuesday, May 29th 2018.

They are also looking to speak to anyone who provided accommodation for Ms Raguckaite between May 24th and 25th, or anyone who is aware of where she stayed on these nights.

Gardaí also want to speak to anyone who has any of her personal items that she left behind during that period, or anyone who knows where her personal items are located.

Anyone who observed Ms Raguckaite with the two men on the evening of Tuesday, May 29th, 2018, or afterwards, is also asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone else who has any information in relation to her activities in the days surrounding her disappearance is also asked to come forward.

Those with information should contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station on 042 388 470, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Gardaí also have native Lithuanian speakers available.