Record temperatures set to continue with 30 degrees in store

Many parts of the country could see record-breaking temperatures as the extremely hot weather continues for another two days at least.

Parts of north Munster and Connacht will see another day of 30 degrees plus temperatures. Other places will have temperatures in the high 20s with a welcome breeze along the coast.

Met Éireann forecaster Pat Clarke said it is “unlikely” that the all-time record temperature for Ireland of 33.3 degrees recorded on June 26th, 1887 in Kileknny will be surpassed.

However, he added that temperatures will get close to that in many places on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures soared on Wednesday afternoon, hitting 30.8 degrees by 4.30pm at Shannon Airport. Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon and Athenry in Co Galway also recorded temperatures over 30 degrees but that figure may be surpassed on Thursday.

“Records will be broken for different weather stations. We have over 30 degrees in the past and we will get into the low 30s today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

The long spell of good weather is set to continue though there is a possibility of thunderstorms breaking out over the weekend as a result of the high temperatures and humidity.

“There is no obvious sign of a break in the weather at such,” Mr Clarke said. “Overall the temperature regime is going to stay well above normal. There is no obvious signs of a change to an Atlantic regime with temperatures below 20 degrees and rain from time to time.

“If we do get a showers it will be because of the heat and the humidity but they will be very hit and miss.”

It is already shaping up to be one of the sunniest months on record. On Wednesday Malin Head recorded 16.4 hours of sunshine.

Stuffy

The hot weather is also causing hazards to motorists. Road temperatures are approaching 50 degrees in places causing tar to melt.

Sligo County Council issued a warning this week that motorists on the local road between Ballisodare and Sligo could see road surface temperatures in excessive of 44 degrees leading to “boiling tar”.

Irish Water said it was operating on a “knife edge” to keep supplies flowing during the prolonged dry weather and have urged the country to “pull together” to prevent taps running dry.

Eamon Gallen, general manager of the utility, said demand in Dublin earlier this week reached a “very concerning” peak while Donegal, Galway, Limerick and Mullingar have been deemed as “high risk”.

About 10,000 households are coping with restrictions or no water at all for periods, mostly in the Bennettsbridge area of Co Kilkenny while supplies are also being interrupted in parts of Granard, Co Longford, and Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.

Mr Gallen said the water supply was already under pressure and the dry spell has exacerbated the problem.

Capacity

“Demand for water is increasing while levels of water in rivers and lakes are dropping significantly, which means there is less water to treat to supply to homes and businesses,” he told RTÉ Radio.

Demand has been so high it reached close to capacity in Dublin earlier in the week.

Homes and businesses in the capital use on average 565 million litres a day, based on last year’s figures. The maximum amount Irish Water can supply to the city is 610 million litres.

Mr Gallen said on Tuesday night demand reached 603 million and that was down from the previous 24 hours when demand was “a very concerning” 609 million litres.

“The conservation message is having an impact, we can see that in demand,” he said, appealing to the population to conserve where possible so as supply isn’t shut off for friends, family and neighbours.

In particular, he urged people not to be using hoses or power washers, watering gardens , washing cars or filling paddling pools. Mr Gallen said people should have shorter showers rather than a bath and not run the tap when brushing teeth.

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers to stay hydrated when travelling during the hot weather spell, and are distributing 50,000 bottles of water to customers free of charge at major stations over the coming days around the network.

Iarnród Éireann has also put into operation a series of hot weather protocols to ensure services run without disruption. Fleet maintenance will focus on cooling systems on board, and on ensuring air-conditioning is operating well on equipped fleets, with fleets being monitored remotely and in maintenance centres.

Some track maintenance works are being deferred, as unsettling the track bed can increase the risk of rail buckling in the heat. However, engineers say that rail heat levels have not approached levels to cause concern or to require speed restrictions yet.

It has become so hot that members of the the normally stuffy Barristers Tea Room Restaurant in the Four Courts can remove their jackets.

The notice was pinned to the door of the restaurant with the caveat in small print that the recommendation came from the Health Service Executive (HSE).