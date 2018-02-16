Plea for helping tracing 17-year-old missing since last August

An appeal has been issued by gardaí for help finding a missing youth who arrived in Ireland as an unaccompanied minor last August.

Gardaí in Navan have appealed to the public for help tracing the whereabouts of Bryir Jange (17) who has been missing since August 14th 2017.

He is from Iraq and arrived in Ireland on August 12th.

He is described as approximately 5’10”, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in Navan on the evening of August 13th last year.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the young man to contact them in Navan on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.