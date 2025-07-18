Ireland

Witnesses sought as pedestrian injured in Dalkey car park dies in hospital

Woman aged in her 70s dies after incident in south Dublin last Sunday afternoon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Tim O'Brien
Fri Jul 18 2025 - 18:00

A woman in her 70s has died in hospital after being fatally injured in a collision in a car park in Dalkey, Co Dublin last weekend.

In incident happened about 4.30pm on Sunday July 13th. She was taken to St Vincent’s hospital, where she died on Thursday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Castle Villas area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

READ MORE

Tears and accusations at Tullamore inquest into the death of Joseph Grogan

Look inside: Terry Wogan’s £3.75m home with tennis court, swimming pool, croquet lawn and orchard

Matt Williams: Charmless Lions have put on a masterclass in how not to win friends since landing in Australia

The Open live updates: Lowry -2 through first nine, while McIlroy finishes five shots off lead

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have camera footage to make it available.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist