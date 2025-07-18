Witnesses sought as pedestrian injured in Dalkey car park dies in hospital

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A woman in her 70s has died in hospital after being fatally injured in a collision in a car park in Dalkey, Co Dublin last weekend.

In incident happened about 4.30pm on Sunday July 13th. She was taken to St Vincent’s hospital, where she died on Thursday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Castle Villas area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have camera footage to make it available.