Permission refused for south Dublin apartment development

An application to develop a six-storey apartment block in south Dublin has been refused planning permission by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Calerotech Ltd was granted planning permission for 39 residential units and seven ground-floor retail units at the site of the Golden Ball Pub in Kilternan by An Bord Pleanála in October 2016.

The council initially rejected the application, due to the proposed development being “contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

However, An Bord Pleanála later approved the plan following an appeal.

Calerotech then sought permission in an application lodged on April 6th to extend the development to a six-storey apartment block consisting of 97 residential units in a Georgian and Classical architectural style, alongside 114 associated car parking spaces .

The company said the development would “increase residential density on an under-utilised site”.

However, the council has refused permission, ruling that “height, bulk and scale would represent an overdevelopment of this site, at an excessive density and in material contravention of the provisions of the Kilternan Glenamuck Local Area Plan 2013-2019”.

Additionally, the council found the proposed development would have an adverse effect on the adjacent Enniskerry Road and interfere with the “character” of the surrounding landscape.

It also said it would damage the amenities of local residents in close proximity to the development and potentially depreciate the value of their properties, provide insufficient residential amenities to occupants and fail to make sufficient provision for sustainable communities.

Calerotech will appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála, according to company director Greg Kavanagh.

Labour Cllr Lettie McCarthy said she was “delighted to see the council honouring the local area plan”. But Fine Gael Cllr John Kennedy described the plan as “conservative” and due for updating.

“If housing targets in these areas are not going to be met as a consequence of more rejection, this effectively just serves to push the burden of meeting new housing targets on to the more heavily populated suburbs nearby,” he said.

Chairwoman of Kilternan Glenamuck Residents Association Aileen Eglington was “relieved and comforted” by the council’s decision, saying that it “continues to have a vision” for the area.