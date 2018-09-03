On top of the world: Irishman is new World Ploughing Champion

A county Carlow man has won first place at the World Ploughing Contest in Germany.

Eamonn Tracey took the top prize in the conventional class at the championship held in Einsiedel at the weekend.

John Whelan from Wexford secured silver for Ireland in the reversible class at the competition.

Managing director of the National Ploughing Association Anna May McHugh said: “This is a fantastic win for both men and Irish ploughing as a whole. Since winning the nationals last year, the men have been working hard on preparing for the worlds in Germany and all their effort have paid off. They have done their country extremely proud. Congratulations and a very well done to both”. The general secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation, Anna Marie McHugh said Ireland had always been highly respected internationally in terms of producing ploughmen to compete on the world stage.

“However, Eamonn and John in particular are held in extremely high esteem not only in Ireland but across the international ploughing community. Another great result such as this for both men further adds to their global reputation as masters in their field.”

The Republic of Ireland team at the competition were coached by Patsy Condron of Laois.