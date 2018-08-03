New British army chief defends soldiers over North role

The new head of the British armed forces has spoken out about Northern Ireland veterans being “chased by people making vexatious claims” of wrongdoing.

Gen Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, praised the “remarkable job” done by the British army in Northern Ireland and said groundless allegations against soldiers risked undermining the army’s fighting spirit.

He promised that soldiers facing any investigation would be looked after “to the best of our ability”.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lincolnshire, Sir Nick said: “It is right and proper that if our soldiers have done something wrong then they should clearly be investigated. But only if they have done something wrong.

“We need to have standards, we need to have values that people are held against otherwise we will lose the moral high-ground.

“What is fundamentally wrong though is if they’re chased by people who are making vexatious claims — and that will not happen on my watch. Absolutely not,” he said.

“If you end up with a clutch of vexatious claims then that undermines morale and has the risk of undermining our combat ethos and our fighting spirit. I would absolutely stamp on any of that sort of activity.”

Sir Nick said: “What we must try and remind ourselves about this whole Northern Ireland issue is actually what an extraordinarily amazing task the British Army did through 30 years in Northern Ireland.

“And we wouldn’t be in a position which we now are in if the British Army hadn’t done a remarkable job in getting us to that position — and I really hope that’s not forgotten in all of this.”

A consultation document issued by Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles does not include provision for a statute of limitations.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Ms Bradley warned that implementing a statue of limitations could let terrorists off the hook.

She said: “Some have called for a statute of limitations for veterans, but we believe that is not legally possible without extending it to the terrorists — something this Government could not support.”

The minister hit out at attempts by some to “rewrite the history of the Troubles to justify terrorism” and warned investigators of unsolved killings, including murders of soldiers, that they are legally obliged to act in a fair, balanced and proportionate way.–PA