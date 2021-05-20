Multiple weather warnings in place with ‘unseasonable’ winds and rain

Status-yellow weather warnings are in force across a number of coastal counties from Thursday morning, with “unseasonably” wet and windy conditions to persist until early next week.

Met Éireann has issued status-yellow wind warnings for counties Cork and Kerry for the whole of Thursday. They have also been issued for Waterford and Wexford from Thursday morning until 4pm.

A status-yellow rain warning is in place for the counties of Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo until midnight. There is a possibility of some localised flooding.

All parts of the country will experience high winds and heavy showers. Southeasterly winds will be strong and gusty, with some damaging gales due along south and southwest coasts, according to Met Éireann.

Gale warnings for all coasts of Ireland will remain in place until Friday. A higher status-orange marine warning from Mizen Head in Co Cork to Valentia Island in Co Kerry warns of storm-force winds and a chance of coastal flooding. This will ease to a yellow warning on Thursday evening.

There were reports of fallen trees and blocked roads in parts of Munster, while AA Roadwatch has warned that excess surface water across Co Cork is causing issues for road users. The Cross River Ferry in Cobh has been suspended due to high winds. Meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade has urged people to secure trampolines, wheelie bins and garden furniture.

Amplified conditions

The “unseasonably” wet and windy conditions are being blamed on a powerful jet stream that helped to rapidly form a depression of air over the Atlantic, according to Met Éireann meteorologist Emer Flood.

“It is really quite unseasonable for this time of year . . . When the depression develops quite rapidly it amplifies the weather conditions, bringing quite strong gusts. This type of system would be usual in winter but not always so common in summer,” she said.

Friday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of them heavy. There will be some short respite on Saturday, with some sunny spells in the morning. However, Ms Flood said clouds will form during the day and some showers will break out in the afternoon and evening.

Further heavy and thundery rain will return on Sunday and linger until Monday, she said.

On a brighter note, there are some early signs that more settled weather could be on the horizon from the middle of next week.