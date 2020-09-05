Motorcyclist dies following crash near Edenderry

A motorcyclist aged in his 20s has died after a crash near Edenderry in Co Offaly.

It is believed the man’s bike may have struck a lamppost after it left the R401 road shortly after 10am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead a short time later.

His remains have been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination is to be carried out.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses and anyone with video footage from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them.

Local diversions were put in place as Garda forensic investigators examined the scene of the crash.