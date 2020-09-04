Coronavirus in Ireland: 98 more cases and no further deaths reported

A further 98 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State, and no further deaths, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said.

There has not been a death recorded from Covid-19 in the State since August 22nd. Wednesday’s recording of another death was from June.

Of the cases notified two thirds are aged under 45. Nine cases have been identified as community transmission

There were 24 cases in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, 8 in Kerry, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Louth, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; “As we head into another weekend, keep physical distance top of mind at all times. Have no more than 6 visitors to your home and keep 2m between you. Open windows and keep rooms well ventilated if possible.

“It’s important that we all keep our number of social contacts low while we focus on keeping our schools safe, continuing to resume healthcare services and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable from Covid-19.”

As of Thursday, the five-day average for cases was 99.2 and the seven-day average was 109.29, slightly down on the previous seven-day average of 113.14 cases.

Northern Ireland reported one more coronavirus-related death on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities recorded by the North’s department of health (DoH) to 564. Two deaths were recorded on Thursday. It reported 61 new cases.