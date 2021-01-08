More than 200 Covid-19 related deaths in North at height of Christmas holiday

There were 1,895 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland during 2020, according to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics Agency (Nisra).

The Nisra figures published on Friday showed there were more than 200 coronavirus deaths at the height of the Christmas holiday period in Northern Ireland. There were 115 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week up to Christmas Day with a further 91 deaths occurring in the week up to New Year’s Day.

This brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland to 1,895.

Of this total, 1,150 (60.7per cent) deaths took place in hospital, 607 (32 per cent) in care homes, 10 (0.5 per cent) in hospices and 128 (6.8 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 617 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 146 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to January 1st was 1,349.

That difference is explained by the fact that health department figures mainly relate to deaths in hospital and patients who had previously tested positive for the virus.

Nisra’s figures go wider in that they relate to death certificates in the wider community where Covid-19 was recorded as a factor in the death. The Nisra figures relate to people who may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Nisra also reported that over the past 40 weeks (since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic), 1,987 “excess deaths” (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) were registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of “excess deaths” in 2020 totalling 1,728.

People aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.5 per cent) of all deaths and 77.7 per cent of Covid-19 related deaths registered in 2020 in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Northern Executive was meeting on Friday to try to resolve a dispute over whether transfer tests for pupils moving from primary to second-level grammar schools should be held this year.

The annual tests are operated by two companies, the Association for Quality Education (AQE) and the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC), and determine what pupils should be allowed enrol in grammar schools that participate in these academic selection exams.

Due to Covid the PPTC cancelled its tests this week, while AQE said it would hold a single transfer test on February 27th – public health conditions permitting.

The AQE decision was criticised by Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance, which said tests should be cancelled because of coronavirus.

The DUP, however, argued Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance, who oppose the transfer tests, were using coronavirus as a pretext to bring an end to academic selection.

DUP MP for Lagan Valley Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said on Thursday “those who want to use the pandemic to stop academic selection should be honest and outline their real objective is to close grammar schools and stop hiding behind other arguments”.

This issue has the potential to cause further political divisions, with the DUP threatening to use its veto in the Executive to block any move to prevent AQE holdings transfer tests. Mr Donaldson said the issue solely should be about public safety.