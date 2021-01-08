Covid-19: South African strain detected for first time in Ireland

A small number of cases of the South African variant of the Covid-19 virus have been detected in Ireland.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan confirmed that the new variant had been detected this evening.

The news comes as a further 20 deaths of Covid-19 patients were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). This brings to 2,327 the total number of deaths in the State since the pandemic began.

A further 8,248 confirmed cases of the disease have also been reported, bringing to 135,884 the total number of cases in the Republic.

It is the highest daily total for cases, exceeding the previous record set on Wednesday of 7,836.

The South African strain emerged in August in South Africa’s eastern Cape region, before spreading to other provinces as infections accelerated in recent weeks.

The new variant has been linked to the surge in Covid cases in South Africa and health experts fear that it is not only more infectious than previous forms of the virus but could make some vaccines less effective.

1151 people in hospital, 109 in ICU. We can turn this around. What we are doing now, and what we do over the coming weeks, will determine the course of some peoples lives, and the impact on our health services. Stay home, follow public health guidance, protect each other. pic.twitter.com/WyfA5x1OVF — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) January 8, 2021

Dr Holohan said: “Three cases of a new variant of COVID-19 recently identified in South Africa have been confirmed in Ireland today by whole genome sequencing. All of the cases identified are directly associated with recent travel from South Africa,” Dr Holohan said in a statement this evening.

“Anyone who has travelled from South Africa recently is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and identify themselves through a GP for testing as soon as possible.

“We are particularly advising healthcare workers travelling from South Africa, that it is essential that they self-isolate for 14 days before entering/re-entering the workplace.”

Other figures showed the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital intensive care units had reached 109, the highest recorded since April.

On Friday morning, there were 1,151 confirmed casesof patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 104 in the past 24 hours.

Commeting on the figures, Profesor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, tweeted: “We can turn this around, what we are doing now, and what we do over the coming weeks, will determine the course of some peoples lives, and the impact on our health services. Stay home, follow public health guidance, protect each other.

Hospitals were “coping” at present, HSE chief operations officer, Anne O’Connor said.The hospitals were coping because they had scaled back on other work, but growth in the numbers of patients requiring ICU beds was inevitable and it could reach 300-400, she warned.

All the hospitals had a crisis plan which they could activate to allow them “the capacity to surge into other areas” Ms O’Connor told Newstalk Breakfast

The current situation was further hampered, she pointed out, by the fact that 2,700 staff were at present unavailable to work across acute and community services because they either had the virus or were close contacts.

She said the HSE was looking at developing systems that would allow patients schedule their appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine online.

She said the priority remained to have nursing home residents and frontline staff vaccinated in the coming weeks.