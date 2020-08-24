More than 2,000 workers exit pandemic unemployment scheme

More than 2,000 workers have exited the Government’s Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) scheme.

The number of people still claiming the payment, which is up to €350 a week for those who lost their job as a result of the pandemic, dropped from 232,400 to 230,400 in the last week.

This represents a decrease of more than 60 per cent compared to when a peak of 598,000 workers claimed the payment on May 5th.

Total payments, which will be made on Tuesday, will be €71.7 million.

As the country has reopened, the numbers claiming the payment have fallen off. The top sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are accomodation and food services; wholesale and retail trade, garage repairs and construction.

The largest cohort returning to work is in the 35-44 age group. At the beginning of the pandemic, all workers who were laid off as a result of it received the €350 payment.

That was amended at the end of June so that those who earned less than €200 gross in January and February are being paid €203 a week, slightly more than what they were earning.

Some 60,800 people will receive the €203 rate of payment this week which is 950 less than last week. The majority of people - 169,600 - will continue to receive the €350 rate of payment, which is 1,050 less than last week.

Almost 70,000 employers have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

An estimated 370,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme having received a subsidy in their most recent pay period.

The above payments are in addition to the 244,600 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of July.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office on Tuesday.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “The Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to be a vital source of income for thousands of individuals and families across the country and that’s why the Government has taken the decision to extend the payment until April 2021.”