More than 1,000 homes without power as snow warnings lifted

An estimated 1,300 homes and businesses are without power in counties Mayo and Galway this morning.

ESB Networks said most homes would have their power restored by midday.

Warnings have been issued to road users in the west of the country where snow and ice has been reported on many routes.

Several lorries have reportedly got stuck on the N59 from Crossmolina to Belmullet in Co Mayo and the route is currently impassable while AA Roadwatch said road conditions around Westport are reported to be “treacherous” this morning.

AA Roadwatch also said snow is still affecting secondary and local routes around Clifden while in Co Kerry the Conor Pass is closed until further notice due to slippery conditions.

In Co Wicklow, gardaí said motorists should avoid the Sally Gap due to icy conditions.

An overnight Status Yellow snow and ice warning for 16 counties, in Connacht and Leinster, expired at 8am.

Several counties in the west saw heavy snow showers on Thursday but Met Éireann says any remaining snow falls today are set to be confined to southern coastal regions.