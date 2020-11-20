McEntee should have ‘nothing to fear’ from full questioning on Woulfe appointment, FF TD says

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee should have “nothing to fear” from the full Dáil question and answer session being sought by the Opposition on the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court, a senior Fianna Fáil TD has said.

Jim O’Callaghan, the party’s representative for Dublin Bay South, told The Irish Times that his Coalition colleague “has nothing to fear in answering [Opposition] questions in the same way as other ministers have done in the past”.

“Helen McEntee is a very capable and competent politician who is well able to answer questions from the Opposition in the Dáil,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan was responding to questions put to him on the back of comments made by Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers on Friday’s Claire Byrne show on RTÉ.

Ms McEntee wrote to the Dáil’s business committee on Thursday, committing to address the other issues during time set aside for oral parliamentary questions (PQs). However, the Opposition has reacted furiously to this plan, saying it will not provide for a sufficient opportunity to address the issue.

Ms Chambers, a former TD for Mayo, told the show that she was “surprised” Ms McEntee had chosen not to engage in a full question and answer session.

“I don’t know why that particular format has been taken, I was a bit surprised, to be quite honest. I would have expected statements and then questions to follow up,” she said, adding that addressing the issue during oral PQs “does curtail to a certain extent the ability of members to ask questions”.

Ms Chambers did say that the issue may ultimately be satisfactorily addressed during oral PQs, but added: “I do think there are genuine questions that have to be answered because people are asking them, and it is a political issue that’s not going to just go away and it will be dealt with, and dealt with head on.”

She also suggested that some of the issues that needed to be addressed may pre-date Ms McEntee’s time in the Department of Justice, and that the department’s former minister Charlie Flanagan could “shed a little bit of light” as might the then taoiseach Leo Varadkar. “I think those two gentlemen probably have more answers than the current Justice Minister,” she said.

During oral PQs, which must be taken by all Ministers giving an account of their work in the portfolio, questions are submitted in advance, and can be grouped. The Opposition has also argued that it will limit the capacity of the smaller parties to put questions to the Minister.

Cian O’Callaghan, the Social Democrats TD for Dublin Bay North, said the proposal “falls far short of what is required. This is a limited format that excludes some parties and groupings. This means that many of the questions that Opposition TDs want to raise will go unanswered.”

He said the move is “an attempt by the Government to avoid scrutiny. Oral questions is a routine format which will not allow for the level of scrutiny required.”

The controversy over Mr Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the Oireachtas golf dinner in August, and the subsequent personal view expressed by the Chief Justice Frank Clarke that he should have resigned following the publication of interview transcripts of an inquiry into his attendance, has morphed into a political crisis in recent days.

Initially, it seemed the Government may move to impeach Mr Justice Woulfe, but the Cabinet officially decided not to do so on Tuesday, which has shifted political attention to the process underlying the former Attorney General’s appointment. This has included questions over why Coalition leaders were not told by Ms McEntee of interest from three other judges in the position.