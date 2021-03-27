Marine status yellow wind warning issued for Sunday night

A marine status yellow gale warning will remain in place overnight but winds inland will die down following strong gusts across parts of the country over the weekend.

Met Éireann issued the marine yellow warning at 5pm on Sunday for Irish coastal waters from Mizen head to Slyne head to Malin head and on the Irish Sea with southwest winds reaching gale force 8. The forecaster also warned of “strong and gusty southwest winds” inland but did not issue any official warning.

Counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo were placed on yellow alert on Sunday with gusts reaching speeds of 100km/h on Sunday and southwest winds reaching average speeds of between 50km/h and 65km/h.

Onshore winds

The national forecaster warned onshore winds “will bring a risk of wave overtopping” along the coast. The weather warning expired at 6pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, more than 1,400 electricity customers were without power on Sunday evening, with faults recorded by ESB Networks in north Cork, Longford, Mayo and south Wicklow. All faults were scheduled to be fixed by late on Sunday night.

Conditions are set to become much milder in the coming days, with temperatures ranging between 13 and 17 degrees forecast for Monday and set to reach 18 degrees on Tuesday. Monday forecast to be a mild and breezy day with drizzle and mist in the morning clearing to sunny spells in the afternoon, especially in the east. However, it will become cooler in the middle of the week, ahead of a wet and windy weekend.