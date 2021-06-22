Man to appear in court charged over Firhouse death

A man aged in his 30s who was arrested in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Firhouse, Dublin, on Sunday has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court at 10.30am on Tuesday .

Gardaí said the man who died, who was aged in his 60s, was assaulted just before midnight.

The man aged in his 30s, understood to be known to the deceased, was arrested shortly after the body was found. He was taken to Tallaght Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The suspect is believed to have visited the victim’s house shortly before he died.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda investigators on Monday and a postmortem was expected to be carried out on the victim.

The victim, a retired carpenter, was well-known locally.