Man in 40s dies following Castlebar hit-and-run

A man in his 40s has died following a a hit-and-run road collision in Co Mayo on Wednesday night.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene in Castlebar before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he died from his injuries. The crash took place on Humbert Way, Castlebar’s inner relief road, at about 11.50pm. A postmortem is due to take place at a later date.

Michael Kilcoyne, a local county councillor said this morning he understood the victim lived locally and was out for a walk when the collision occurred.

“It’s absolutely abhorrent that any driver would flee the scene of a serious accident where somebody had obviously been seriously injured”,Councillor Kilcoyne continued.

The road was closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí would like to speak to any witnesses and are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11.20pm -12.20am to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile in Co Donegal a man is in a critical condition following a serious road traffic collision between a van and a car. The incident took place at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra on the N15, at about 8am on Thursday.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, has been taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are described as critical.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation.

Gardaí appealed for for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 -9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.