Man accused of Bray gym murder further held in custody

A 31-year-old man charged with the murder of Bobby Messett at Bray Boxing Club has been further remanded in custody.

Gerard Cervi of no fixed abode but who is from the East Wall area in Dublin was charged last week and had appeared before a late night sitting of Bray District Court on September 11th.

Mr Messett, a 50-year-old father-of-three from Bray, was shot dead as he answered the door at the boxing club just before 7am on the morning of June 5th last. He had been about to start an early morning fitness session.

A number of shots were fired and two other men, including boxing trainer Pete Taylor, were shot and injured in the attack.

Mr Cervi, who had been granted legal aid, had been remanded in custody as the District Court cannot adjudicate on bail in murder cases.

He faced his second hearing before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday and was remanded in continuing custody to appear again there on October 2nd.

A book of evidence has to be completed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and served on him before he can be sent forward for trial.

He will have to make an bail application before the High Court if he intends to seek bail.

A woman in her 20s who was also arrested in connection with the attack was released without charge last week.

A file will be sent to the DPP.