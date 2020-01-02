Man (85) dies following road incident in Co Offaly

An 85-year-old pedestrian has died following a road incident in Co Offaly on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Mountheaton area at about 6pm, when the male pedestrian was hit by a car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for a postmortem examination.

The driver of the car, a man whose age is currently unknown, was not injured.

The Roscrea/Shinrone road (R491) was closed on Thursday night to facilitate a Garda forensic collision investigation. Local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage from the Roscrea/Shinrone road between 5.30pm and 6pm to contact Birr Garda station at (057) 916-9710 or any other station.