Man (20) dies in workplace incident at Dublin Port

A man in his 20s has died in a workplace incident at Dublin Port.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday at one of the port’s shipping premises.

The man, aged 20, was fatally injured and gardaí from Store Street and emergency services attended the scene.

The body of the deceased was moved to the city morgue where a postmortem is due to take place.

Gardaí carried out an examination of the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified.