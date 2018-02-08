Lucan stabbing was a personal dispute, gardaí say

Gardaí believe a man stabbed to death in Lucan, Co Dublin, last night was attacked because of a personal dispute.

A 19-year-old suspect, who was well known to the dead man, is being questioned.

The teenager presented himself for questioning in the hours after the fatal stabbing.

He is being questioned at Ronanstown Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Detectives can question him for up to 24 hours without charge.

The arrested man is the only suspect in the case, and gardaí are not seeking anybody else.

The 52-year-old victim is believed to have been stabbed at his home on Buirg an Ri Walk, Balgaddy, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Gardaí are working on the theory he survived for a time after the attack and was making his way to a nearby house where his partner lived.

However, as he attempted to seek help he succumbed to his injuries and died on the street.

The dead man’s home and the nearby scene where he died have both been sealed off as crime scenes.

They were being examined by the Garda Technical Bureau today.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident just before 10.30pm, and efforts were made to revive the victim. His body remained at the scene overnight pending the arrival of a pathologist to carry out a preliminary examination at the scene.

A full postmortem is expected to be completed later today.

Garda sources said it was not until the results of the postmortem became known that a decision would be made on whether to upgrade their suspicious-death investigation to a murder inquiry.