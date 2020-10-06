Level 3 a ‘closure order’ for many pubs and restaurants

Nationwide restrictions limiting all pubs and restaurants to outdoor seating and a maximum of 15 customers will be an effective closure order for many struggling businesses, industry groups have said.

Under Level 3 measures wet pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars serving food can remain open for take-away, delivery, and outdoor dining/services to a maximum of 15 people. Indoor dining is not allowed.

Pádraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), which represent pubs outside of Dublin, said the restrictions were “the equivalent of closure for the vast, vast majority” of pubs.

The reality was businesses could “not survive” with public health limits of 15 customers outside in place, he said.

Similarly, the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said the Level 3 restrictions on outdoor dining only would mean remaining open was unviable for many restaurants.

Adrian Cummins, RAI chief executive, said “outdoor dining with a maximum of 15 diners is not viable for restaurants in Ireland, our climate isn’t conducive to providing this service to customers.

“Ireland is now the only country within the European Union with a ban on indoor dining and the RAI is calling on the Government to publish the evidence underpinning the ban,” he said.

The country is to move to Level 3 of the Government’s long-term Covid-19 plan - already in place in Dublin and Donegal - for three weeks from midnight on Tuesday.

Under the restrictions, pubs, cafes, and restaurants are limited to outdoor dining only with a maximum of 15 customers, and takeaway and delivery services.

In Dublin, drink-only or “wet pubs” will remain closed, with pubs that serve food permitted to offer outdoor dining only.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had recommended the Government place the country into Level 5, an effective national lockdown that would restrict pubs, cafes, and restaurants to takeaway service only.

The recommendation was met with strong opposition from industry groups in the hospitality and business sectors. On Monday, the Government opted not to accept the NPHET advice and decided instead to move to Level 3, for a period of three weeks.

In a statement responding to the decision, the VFI claimed the Level 3 restrictions would result in 50,000 bar staff losing their jobs.

Pubs that do not serve food were permitted to reopen outside of the capital a little over two weeks ago, for the first time since March.

“There was some hope when pubs reopened two weeks ago they could trade their way to a successful Christmas period but that looks impossible now. We are facing the prospect of being closed for at least nine months of 2020, a fact that Government needs to address,” Mr Cribben said.

“While Government say these restrictions will remain in place for three weeks, we have learnt from bitter experience that reopening dates can move at the last minute,” he said.

“Our members face another prolonged bout of uncertainty at the worst possible time. Next week’s Budget is a crucial opportunity for Government to show its commitment to the pub sector by announcing a series of measures that will restore confidence to a battered trade,” he said.