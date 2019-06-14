Kildare aircraft in which two men died had split in two on impact

A light aircraft which crashed in Co Kildare with the loss of two lives appeared to have broken in two on impact in a field at Belan, southwest of Moone, on Friday.

The Department of Transport’s Air Accident Accident Investigation Unit said the plane, a BRM Aero Bristell NG5, had taken off on a training flight from Kilrush Airfield on Thursday evening with two men, one aged in his 70s and one in his 50s, on board. They are understood to be from Dublin and Kildare.

A preliminary report into the crash is expected to be available next month.

The British-registered plane was a Czech built, single engine aircraft with two seats in a side by side configuration.

Co Kildare Garda Superintendent Martin Walker said gardaí were notified the plane was missing at about 1am on Thursday and immediately carried out a search with the aid of the Garda helicopter and on-the-ground units and were joined by the Coast Guard rescue helicopter 116.

Supt Walker said air traffic control centres at Dublin and Shannon were notified and a possible last known location of the aircraft established, leading to a search of the Ballitore/Moone and Athy areas.

The crash site was found by Rescue 116 at about 4.30am and a short time later emergency personnel arrived. The two men in the plane were pronounced dead at the scene and following consultation with the coroner their bodies were removed to Naas General Hospital for post mortems.

Supt Walker said gardaí would not be releasing the identities of the dead men until their extended families had been notified. He said Garda family liaison officers in Dublin and Co Kildare were assisting the families.

Howard Hughes of the Air Accident Investigation Unit said the unit had been notified at 3.30am and had secured a possible last known location for the flight from Dublin Air Traffic Control.

He said the plane was not in an area where it was required to contact air authorities. He said there had been no communication at all from the pilot “nor would he have been obliged to do so”.

Mr Hughes said any speculation as to the cause “would be purely speculation at this stage”.

He said the condition of the plane , which was largely intact, would assist the investigation.

As the unit prepared to remove the aircraft from the field on Friday it was obvious that it had split in two on impact. The tail section and some fuselage was detached from the plane and sitting at an angle to the rest of the aircraft. However given the proximity of the parts, sources said it was more likely this happened when the plane landed, rather than being the cause of the crash.

The chief inspector of the Air Accident Investigation Unit, Jurgen White said he was hoping to have a preliminary report within 30 days of the incident.

Mr White said it was not unusual for UK or US registered aircraft to be flying around Ireland,” he said.

The aircraft was on a training flight when the incident occurred, he said.