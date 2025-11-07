Liam Cahill named Person of the Year by Tipperary Association

Liam Cahill has earned further commendation after a year which saw him lead his county back to the All-Ireland senior hurling title, being named Person of the Year by the Tipperary Association, Dublin.

After a calamitous 2024, Cahill worked to rebuild the county’s fortunes this season and reached the league final against Cork in April. Unpromisingly, both it and a championship match between the counties a couple of weeks later ended in heavy defeat for Tipp.

From that point on, the county recovered and developed through the summer with wins over Clare, Waterford, Galway, and Kilkenny, culminating in July’s All-Ireland victory over Cork.

In an extraordinary match, Tipperary trailed by six points at half-time but ran out 3-27 to 1-18 winners in Cahill’s third year in charge of the team.

“The performance of the Tipperary team in the final was fantastic at every level,” the association said. “The second half ... was a masterpiece in turning adversity into advantage. The energy, skill and tactical nous displayed by the team in that second half is the stuff of legends – all orchestrated magnificently by Liam Cahill and his team.

“While the players in the Tipp squad and the backroom team were astounding, for his ability to mesh the collective abilities in the way that he did, makes Liam Cahill a standout and deserving Person of the Year for 2025.”

The awards will be presented at a function in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel on Saturday, January 17th, 2026.