Irish envoy summoned over Dublin Mayor visit to ‘anti-Israel’ event

Israel’s foreign ministry has summoned Ireland’s Ambassador to Israel to express dismay over the Lord Mayor of Dublin attending an “anti-Israel” event in Ramallah.

The ministry said in a statement that Israel expresses its “deep disappointment and shock” over the incident involving Sinn Féin’s Mícheál Mac Donncha.

It said the event in the Palestinian city of Ramallah was “explicitly” against Israel and occurred as Israel marked a Holocaust memorial event.

Israel expects a “public and formal” response from Ireland to his conduct, it said.

Islamic conference

Mr Mac Donncha participated in an Islamic conference about Jerusalem in Ramallah, organised by the religious affairs adviser to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

The fate of the holy city is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mr Mac Donncha is a supporter of the movement to boycott the Jewish state.

Israel had tried to block his entry through its airport.

The Jewish Representative Council of Ireland also denounced Mr Mac Donncha’s attendance at a conference in Israel. – Associated Press